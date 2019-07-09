Kevin Paquette

Courtesy Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Walker Upper Elementary teacher Kevin Paquette came in second place on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Charlottesville teacher Kevin Paquette couldn’t topple the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion, Ryan Bilger, a student from Pennsylvania.

Paquette, a math teacher at Walker Upper Elementary, fell $5,000 short of winning on Tuesday’s episode. He held the lead after the game show’s first round thanks to a successful Daily Double but fell behind in the second round. None of the three contestants correctly guessed the Final Jeopardy! question, which dealt with “ancient times.”

Paquette ended with $12,400, and Bilger won with $17,600, bringing his four-day total to $114,250. Hannah Safford, an engineering doctoral student from Davis, California, placed third with $8,800.

