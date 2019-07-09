Charlottesville teacher Kevin Paquette couldn’t topple the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion, Ryan Bilger, a student from Pennsylvania.
Paquette, a math teacher at Walker Upper Elementary, fell $5,000 short of winning on Tuesday’s episode. He held the lead after the game show’s first round thanks to a successful Daily Double but fell behind in the second round. None of the three contestants correctly guessed the Final Jeopardy! question, which dealt with “ancient times.”
Paquette ended with $12,400, and Bilger won with $17,600, bringing his four-day total to $114,250. Hannah Safford, an engineering doctoral student from Davis, California, placed third with $8,800.