MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

Women’s Initiative Confidential Call-In Clinic: Mondays 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays 2 to 5 p.m., Thursdays 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to noon. For Spanish speakers, Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. (434) 872-0047

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition: helphappenshere.org/coronavirus/ or (434) 227-0641

The Charlottesville Free Clinic: (434) 296-5525

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia hotline: 1 (888) 486-8264, namivirginia.org.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (434) 972-6261.

For crisis support, help is available 24/7 from:

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

• Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800

• Live Chat services available through Lifeline Chat: suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

• Trans Lifeline Peer Support: (877) 565-8860