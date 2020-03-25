This story will be updated.
Charlottesville’s mayor, fire chief and police chief have asked Gov. Ralph S. Northam to take order residents throughout the state to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 is the illness created by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, or SARS-CoV-2, which has created a global pandemic.
The letters, sent Tuesday, ask Northam to revise his executive order that shuttered restaurants and restricted public gathering to mirror stricter shelter-in-place style orders issued in New York, California and Louisiana.
“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout our nation as over 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in America on March 23 alone,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker wrote in the letter, which was sent on behalf of the entire City Council.
“Virginia must take action now to halt the spread of COVID-19 before it results in further illness and death within the Commonwealth,” Walker wrote. “The Council does not believe that this Executive Order’s social distancing measures are sufficient to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia.”
The letter sent by Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter is all but the same letter.
“This is a public health emergency, and we urge you to act immediately to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our fellow Virginians,” Brackney and Baxter wrote.
The Louisiana order, signed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, allows citizens to leave their homes to go to the grocery, pharmacy, medical appointments, take-out, delivery or drive-thru orders at restaurants, care for a friend or family member, walks, jogs, bicycle rides and exercise, providing at least a six-foot distance is kept between people.
Charlottesville City Council adopted an ordinance during a special meeting on Wednesday allowing it to conduct electronic meetings in narrow circumstances, particularly on the city’s budget.
The ordinance allows the council to hold electronic meetings to conduct business related to discuss the state of emergency around the coronavirus pandemic or items related to the continuity of government, such as the city’s budget.
The ordinance also allows electronic public hearings for such continuity-related items. The public can participate in the hearings electronically or submit comments before, during or up to five days after the hearings.
The pandemic hit right in the home stretch of the city’s budget process.
Earlier this month, the council held a mostly electronic hearing on the proposed $196.7 million proposed for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, and the proposed tax rate.
The proposed budget has been contentious because it recommends about $1.8 million less than the school division has requested and doesn’t provide any additional firefighters, although the department requested 12 positions to help staff ambulances.
A main point of contention is that the school division is requesting about $61.3 million, but Richardson’s budget proposes $59.4 million. At a work session before the virus further limited public life, the council supported cuts that would give an additional $626,000 to the school division.
Although the city advertised a public hearing on a 2-cent increase in the real estate tax rate, the council has indicated it doesn’t support a higher rate. The levy would remain at 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Most property owners will see their tax bills increase, however, as the latest assessments were up an average of 7.2%.
It’s unclear just how much the proposal will change with a possible dip in revenues from businesses closing due to the virus.
A second public hearing is scheduled for April 6, with final approval planned for April 14. It’s unclear if those dates will remain the same. Under state law, the final budget doesn’t need to be approved until June 30.
Reporter Bryan McKenzie contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.