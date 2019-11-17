The Charlottesville Police Department has mold in its basement from leaks in the building it shares with the city's General District Court.
The city published a request for quotes on Nov. 8 seeking companies to remove the mold and fix water infiltration at the building at 606 E. Main St.
Interim Deputy City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said the leaks were discovered in February after a heavy rain. Subsequent tests were positive for microbial mold spores.
The work entailed in the RFQ aims to prevent any possible health concerns. No health issues have been reported so far, according to city officials, but microbial mold can be associated with respiratory problems and cause nasal stuffiness, eye and skin irritation or wheezing, according to the Princeton University Office of Environmental Health and Safety.
The city also conducted a water infiltration test and found several leaks in the police department and court building.
CPD spokesman Tyler Hawn said that about 10 employees were moved to another part of City Hall from the basement after the discovery of mold.
The basement has three offices, a roll-call room, break room and hallway. The contractor will be required to remove all walls, carpet and ceiling tiles in order to clean the area.
The basement also has a bathroom, according to a floor plan in the RFQ, but no remediation work is required there.
The city conducted a water test in June and found leaking in the entrance to the building, which appeared to come up through the floor.
Water leaks also were found in the basement ceiling.
Because the building is secure and holds court hearings, work must occur after hours and on weekends, according to the RFQ.
Bids are due by Dec. 5 and work is scheduled to start on March 9. The RFQ has a final completion date of April 3.
Oberdorfer said the city hasn’t determined how it will reconstruct the basement once the mold and leaks are addressed.
He did not have a cost estimate for the repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.