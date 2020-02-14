General District Court/CPD entrance

COURTESY CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE

Water can be seen in the entrance to the building shared by the Charlottesville Police Department and General District Court in this photo submitted with the city’s request for quotes to fix the problem.

The Charlottesville Police Department lobby is closing for renovations.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the lobby was closed for work to remedy water leak problems. The department said it might not be able to answer the main phone line during the renovations.

The department is asking that the public call 911 for emergencies and the Charlottesville-University of Virginia-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041 for non-emergencies.

The work is expected to finish by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments