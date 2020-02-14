The Charlottesville Police Department lobby is closing for renovations.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the lobby was closed for work to remedy water leak problems. The department said it might not be able to answer the main phone line during the renovations.
The department is asking that the public call 911 for emergencies and the Charlottesville-University of Virginia-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041 for non-emergencies.
The work is expected to finish by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
