Charlottesville police are asking for information about a city woman who has not been heard from for several days.

Priscilla Ann Parker, 48, was last seen Monday in the 100 block of West Market Street. She has not been in contact with others and has missed appointments, raising concern for her safety, police said.

Parker is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call city police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

