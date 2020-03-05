Charlottesville police are asking for information about a city woman who has not been heard from for several days.
Priscilla Ann Parker, 48, was last seen Monday in the 100 block of West Market Street. She has not been in contact with others and has missed appointments, raising concern for her safety, police said.
Parker is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call city police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.