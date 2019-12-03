CPD Segway

The Charlottesville Police Department has added two Segway SE-3 Patrollers to its fleet.

The Segways were purchased in mid-2019 "and provide additional support for the needs of our law enforcement officers by helping them stay visible, approachable and highly mobile," police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in a statement.

The vehicles, which are the first Segways the city has owned, will be used in pedestrian areas such as the Downtown Mall and the Corner.

Hawn could not provide the Segways' cost by press time, but similar models appear to cost about $13,000 each.

