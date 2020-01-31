One of Charlottesville’s voting precincts has a new name.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved changing the name of the Recreation Precinct to Key Recreation Precinct to reflect "the correct name of the building, as well as to properly honor Herman Key Jr., for which the center was named," according to a news release.

Voters won’t see any other changes in the precinct, which remains at 800 E. Market St.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments