One of Charlottesville’s voting precincts has a new name.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved changing the name of the Recreation Precinct to Key Recreation Precinct to reflect "the correct name of the building, as well as to properly honor Herman Key Jr., for which the center was named," according to a news release.
Voters won’t see any other changes in the precinct, which remains at 800 E. Market St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.