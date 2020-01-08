This story will be updated.
Dozens of Charlottesville residents boarded buses bound for Richmond Wednesday morning to show their support for legislation that would allow localities to remove war monuments and statues.
Currently, state code prevents localities from removing war monuments, but Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, hopes to change that. Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, has agreed to file a companion bill in the Senate.
The two buses were chartered by Monumental Justice, a statewide coalition supporting the legislation. The coalition has organized a rally expected to take place Wednesday afternoon on Capitol Grounds with the hope of swaying legislators through a show of support.
Hudson and Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) and Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) are slated to speak at the rally at 2:30 p.m., according to the coalition.
A mixture of faces, some familiar for their activism and political work boarded the two buses, carrying signs and bagged lunches. Coalition members passed out yellow pins with the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee crossed out.
The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2017 to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. The council was sued by a group of residents and the Monument Fund, who successfully argued the city did not have the authority to remove the monuments. Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard E. Moore issued an injunction in September, permanently preventing the removal of the Lee and Jackson monuments.
Hudson's bill would amend the state law and potentially clear the way for the Charlottesville statues' removal. Earlier this week, Richmond's city council also voted to ask for the authority to decide the fate of its monuments.
Although bills to change the law failed in 2018 and 2019, supporters are hopeful they’ll pass this year, as Democrats take control of the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate.
Wednesday also marks the start of the legislative session, which is the first in 26 years that Democrats have controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s mansion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.