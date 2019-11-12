The Charlottesville School Board, along with other localities, will need to hold Democrats’ feet the proverbial fire next legislative session in order to keep them focused on education, state Sen. Creigh Deeds told board members Tuesday.
“If [education is] our top priority, it ought to be our top priority come decision time,” said Deeds, D-Bath.
Deeds and Democratic Delegate-elect Sally Hudson, who ran unopposed to replace Del. David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, in the 57th House District, will be part of the majority when the General Assembly reconvenes next year, the first time Democrats have controlled the statehouse and Governor’s mansion since 1993.
Deeds said only a handful of lawmakers who will serve in 2020 have experience being in the majority, so there will be a learning curve. He encouraged board members to continue to press their case as the new lawmakers get up to speed.
“We have some time, some time now with the with the majority of both sides to really make a dent in some of the things that have been on the to-do list for a long, long time,” Deeds said.
Deeds and Hudson discussed a range of issues that Charlottesville board members want to see addressed next year, such as the bus driver shortage, mental health supports and funding for School Resource Officers.
Hudson said there seemed to be a broader workforce issue when it comes to finding bus drivers. She has heard of similar challenges from Jaunt.
Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins suggested that the General Assembly create a new license classification for school bus drivers. Currently, drivers need to have a CDL, which also is needed to drive a semi-trailer truck.
“A school bus is different from an 18-wheeler,” Atkins said.
The School Board has signed on to the Virginia School Board Association’s legislative priorities that call for more school construction funding, removing the funding cap on support positions in schools and increased local control of the school calendar, among others.
Hudson pointed out that many of the issues affecting local school divisions will go through the appropriations committee. During the next session, lawmakers will adopt the 2020-22 budget.
“The folks who hold the purse strings are extremely powerful,” she said. “It’s unlikely that I will be one of them.”
However, Hudson, an economics professor at the University of Virginia, is expecting to serve on the finance committee, which deals with tax policy.
“Raising the money for the schools is about going through the tax code with a fine tooth comb and identifying the revenue opportunities,” she said. “There's a lot of appetite to help Virginia to catch its various sales tax rates up to the rest of the country.”
Board member Juandiego Wade pointed out that the state is spending millions to support thousands more computer science degrees. For example, Virginia Tech will receive $500 million over the next 20 years to produce 5,911 undergraduates and 10,324 graduate students with degrees in computer science and related fields, according to The Roanoke Times.
Deeds said that the funding stems from Amazon’s investment in Northern Virginia.
“I know, but in order to get those students in college they have to start off in elementary school, middle school and high school, so that's what we're trying to do,” Wade said. “...I think it's good for universities to get that money, but if just some of that could flow down, then I think that they would find it a lot easier to attract and recruit those engineers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.