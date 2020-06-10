The Charlottesville School Board on Thursday will discuss whether to remove school resource officers from the division, after prompting from Charlottesville chapter of Black Lives Matter and one school board member.
Board Chairwoman Jennifer McKeever said in an interview last week that she expects the board to review the use of school resource officers. In recent weeks, school districts across the country have sought to remove SROs or reevaluate their role in schools following national protests about police brutality.
“I don’t think the status quo works,” McKeever said. “I think the Chief and Superintendent agree.”
Calls for the city School Board to end its memorandum of understanding with the police department started with last month's “No Justice, No Peace” march downtown and have accelerated recently. The Hate-Free Schools Coalition of Albemarle County has called for the county school system to remove its five school resource officers. The county School Board also will meet on Thursday. Both meetings will be held virtually.
Lashundra Bryson Morsberger, a new School Board member, on May 30 tweeted her support for ending the MOU after several parents on social media advocated for the change.
“You're right,” she tweeted. “We don't need them in our schools. After the racist threats, I used to think they were the lesser of two evils, but I was wrong. The budget is a statement of our values AND there is no value in policing children. #BlackLivesMatter.”
Three full-time Charlottesville Police officers are stationed in the buildings when school is in session. They’re responsible for securing the school, investigating alleged crimes on school grounds and serving as a resource to students and staff. A memorandum of understanding, signed in 2016, governs what they can and cannot do in school buildings. Officials with the school division and police department have been reviewing that MOU for months.
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said there’s an opportunity to evaluate other school divisions’ programs, such as that of Fairfax County.
“I'm very comfortable having those conversations as to how we create the best plan here in Charlottesville, as I've always been very conscious ... that we do not contribute, either literally or even the perception, that we're contributing at all to the school-to-prison pipeline,” she said.
McKeever said she also wants to see changes in the division’s SRO program before the schools reopens in the fall and said she has long wanted to review and revise the city’s MOU. Either party can terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice.
“We have the time to be deliberate and strategic,” she said. “We have the opportunity to do it really well and be a leader about SROs in schools. We’re absolutely going to do something.”
By Friday, McKeever had heard from more than 40 people about removing the officers.
“That passion will help to craft a SRO policy for us,” she said.
'This is the time'
In recent years communities have turned to SROs as a way to protect buildings in the wake of school shootings.Several recent studies have found, however, that officers in schools have a negative effect on academic outcomes for African American students.
“After each school shooting, the quick and easy response has been up the ante,” said Amy Woolard, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center. “I feel like we're trading a perception of physical safety that's really in our imaginations for the actual safety, security and educational advancement of black students.”
Legal Aid has worked for years to limit police presence in public schools and has been planning a long campaign to remove SROs, which would include better data collection about their activity in schools.
School safety is more complicated than putting police officers in buildings, and includes school counselors and equitable education funding, she said.
“Communities don't realize that we have power to say we actually don't want this,” she said. “I think that's what you are starting to see in Charlottesville.”
How officers are perceived in schools can depend on students’ experiences with law enforcement outside the building, Woolard said.
“The background there is very different for black students,” she said. “Just having an officer in the hallway saying hi and being friendly is not going to necessarily unpack that trauma in and of itself.”
In an interview, Morsberger said removing SROs is the bare minimum the board could do as the division works to address equity and other persistent issues.
“It's time to turn the page and to try something different because this isn't working,” she said. “ … At this point, this is the time where we have the will to do this and there's support. This is the time.”
Morsberger said she requested information about specific incidents during her campaign last year and as a board member but hasn't received an answer.
Officers are not supposed to be involved in disciplining students for student conduct issues in either division, according to officials and the Charlottesville MOU.
Neither MOU has any requirement for public reporting about when officers interact with, detain, restrain or arrest students beyond the standard incident form.
Jonno Alcaro, chairman of the Albemarle County School Board, wrote in a letter to a constituent that SROs work with school staff on how to make buildings safer.
“They respond promptly when there are reports of intruders on school grounds,” he wrote. “They come to our buildings at 2 a.m. ... when an alarm is activated and most important, they complete investigations swiftly and fairly when there are social media or bomb threats made against a school or its students.”
Albemarle’s MOU with its police department was signed in 2008 and has not been revised. Officials currently are reviewing the document.
The school divisions and police department share the cost of the officers, who are employees of the department. Charlottesville allocated $301,231 for SROs next fiscal year, according to the city budget. Albemarle budgeted $264,592.
Critics of SROs have argued that both divisions should use that money for more counselors and mental health resources, especially with shrinking budgets. Charlottesville had to cut $1.1 million in expenses for the upcoming fiscal year and Albemarle County’s spending plan is nearly $2 million less than the current operating budget.
Relational Policing Role
Brackney, who took over the department in May 2018, said she has wanted to review the MOU to see if the document aligns with her vision and the school division’s for SROs.
“My idea has always been that there ought to be these relationships that are built,” she said. “If the school is a place where that can happen, then that should be encouraged.”
Brackney said she also wants to evaluate whether SROs are meeting the needs of the community and helping to grow a healthy, positive relationship.
When she started as chief, one of Brackney's first questions about the program was about an SRO lesson plan or curriculum, which had not been developed in Charlottesville. The MOU as written doesn’t allow for officers to be in classrooms unless invited by a teacher, she said.
The SROs are well-known in the community and have worked to build relationships with students and provide more resources in schools, she said. For example, one officer recently went through the training to have an emotional support dog, who started walking the hallways before the pandemic shut school down.
“There is that ability to connect and understand that there are a lot of emotional needs when we are in school settings,” she said. “These are ways that you break down barriers between that uniform and the person you see behind it.”
With any SRO program, Brackney said there need to be clear expectations about the officer’s role in school.
“There are a lot of administrators across the nation who see school resource officers and will weaponize around those discipline issues or student-related issues and then attempt to criminalize that,” she said. "That's where we are very clear here in Charlottesville in my relationship with Dr. Atkins is that we do not and will not get engaged in your student conduct or discipline issues that do not rise to a criminal conduct in the schools.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.