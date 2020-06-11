A Charlottesville principal and two educators from other divisions will serve in key leadership roles for the city division next school year.
Katina W. Otey, a former Chesterfield County administrator, will take over as chief academic officer for Jim Henderson, the division’s assistant superintendent who worked in the city school system for 45 years and is retiring.
Keith Hubbard, director of elementary school leadership for Newport News Public Schools, will be the next director of human resources, succeeding Interim Director Diane Behrens.
Pat Cuomo, principal of Greenbrier Elementary, will become director of technology as Jeff Faust moves to Chesapeake Public Schools.
“We are so pleased with these hires and the strong pool of candidates that they represent,” Charlottesville schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said in a news release. “The people who are leaving these roles have left big shoes to fill, and we are confident that these new hires will build on past good work and take us into a new chapter.”
