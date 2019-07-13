Charlottesville soon will seek public input on its search for a Spanish-speaking sister city.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the Sister Cities Commission will hear from the city’s director of communications, Brian Wheeler, about different methods of receiving community feedback.
Sister cities are established as agreements between localities in different countries to promote cultural and economic ties.
Charlottesville has four “sisters:” Besancon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba, Ghana.
Poggio a Caiano has been a partner since 1977. Besancon was added in 2006, followed by Winneba in 2010.
Officials aren’t sure when Pleven was added because it was selected through the U.S. Department of State’s matching program to assist cultural exchanges with former Eastern Bloc countries after the fall of the Soviet Union.
The program no longer exists, but the relationship continues under the sister city designation.
Commission Chairwoman Terri Di Cintio said the city is considering a new partner after being approached by community members and groups.
Because most of the current cities are in Europe, Di Cintio said the commission decided to look to Central and South America.
Three cities are under consideration — one each in Argentina, Mexico and Guatemala. Di Cintio didn’t want to name the specific cities until the public engagement process is finalized.
Di Cintio said the city previously didn’t have plans to add a partner because the Sister Cities Commission is composed of volunteers.
“Maintaining four relationships is challenging enough on a very small budget,” she said. “We kind of look at it as having children — how many can you manage and how many can you afford.”
The relationship with Pleven is essentially dormant, Di Cintio said, partially because it was selected by the government, not from interest by residents.
Adding a city in the same time zone would provide additional opportunities in the classroom, she said, because teachers have a hard time setting up calls or telecommunications with schools or people in European cities.
The selection also would provide an opportunity for Spanish-speaking students in the city school system to connect to a part of their heritage, Di Cintio said.
The commission plans to gather public input and then can forward a recommendation to the City Council, which makes the final call.
The Sister Cities Commission meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Basement Conference Room.