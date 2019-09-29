Charlottesville is seeking contractors to construct a park next to the Westhaven Recreation Center.
The city has issued an open request for proposals for the 10th and Page park. The RFP will close on Oct. 18.
The park is being funded through a $400,000 federal Community Development Block Grant.
The city owns about a half-acre at the corner of Eighth Street Lane, Eighth Street Northwest and Seventh Street Northwest next to the Westhaven Recreation Center.
In March, the City Council approved a $60,800 contract to buy the final portion of the parcel from Norfolk Southern railroad.
The project will take about a third of an acre of the parcel.
The site was selected in 2015 by a neighborhood task force focused on projects in the Westhaven area.
The parcel was originally the site of a livery and blacksmith shop owned by Hudson Jenkins and his wife, Lucy, according to a historical account compiled by Commonwealth Heritage Group Inc.
The Jenkinses purchased the site in the late 1880s, starting off its long history of African American ownership, with only one exception.
Missy Creasy, assistant director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development Services, said the parcel is an accessible place for the Westhaven area.
“Park space in close proximity to as many residents as possible is a community priority,” she wrote in an email.
The project would be a passive park, meaning it will be largely undeveloped.
The park will contain a community events plaza, walkways, seating areas and bike racks, according to the site plan.
The walkway and benches would be in a circle around a central lawn area.
Crosswalks would be installed across Eighth and Seventh streets.
The plans also call for a large artistic sign that will serve as a gateway into the community.
The area also would be surrounded by newly planted trees.
Federal guidelines that accompanied the funding require the project to finish by Dec. 31, 2020. A substantial amount of work must be completed by April 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.