Charlottesville officials are seeking a firm to design a massive consolidation of city and school administrative offices.
The city issued a request for proposals on Tuesday, with a deadline of Oct. 25. Firms have until Thursday to ask the city any questions they might have about the proposal.
The 10-day submission window is the minimum required under state procurement law.
City Manager Tarron Richardson proposed a 200,000-square-foot complex. It would house city and school administrative offices, parking, the police department, some city and Albemarle County joint services and retail space. Richardson has declined to speculate on the potential cost of such a building.
According to the RFP, the firm awarded a contract must submit a concept plan by Nov. 28. That plan must have “details sufficient” for inclusion in the city's Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, 2020.
The city will select two firms for negotiations before choosing one for a contract.
The contracted firm must study the functions of the local government and school division and determine the necessary square footage for their operations.
The firm must submit two plans with pros and cons for each.
No location has been proposed. The RFP requires the firm to review all parcels owned by the city, school division or jointly by the city and county and create a recommendation.
The city and school division own more than 100 parcels throughout Charlottesville. One oft-discussed location is City Yard, a roughly 10-acre public works lot off Preston Avenue near downtown.
The city and school division administration has 165,845 square feet of space across four locations. Most of it is at City Hall at 605 E. Main St.
The city's main structure on the Downtown Mall, which currently houses council chambers and administrative offices, was built in 1925 and expanded in 1967. The police department is housed in a connected building at 606 E. Market St. constructed in 1966.
The total site was assessed this year at $18 million.
Other city administration offices are in the adjacent City Hall Annex, built in 1992. That building sits on a roughly one-acre parcel that includes the Sprint Pavilion, and the total property was assessed at $24 million this year.
The city school division is housed at a building near Walker Upper Elementary School and an annex at Charlottesville High School.
City officials have said a new joint facility would reduce maintenance costs to the tune of $983,572 a year.
Richardson presented a general overview of the project to the City Council last month and said it could have 400 parking spaces and affordable housing. However, housing is not mentioned in the RFP.
Richardson has said design work could take a year, and construction might not begin until late 2022 or early 2023.
