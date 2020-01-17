Charlottesville is seeking public input on a new Spanish-speaking sister city.
Local representatives will present information on the two potential sister cities during a public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buford Middle School.
The cities are Huehuetenango, Guatemala, and Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina.
To participate in a survey on the cities and to learn more about them, visit surveymonkey.com/r/cvillesistercity.
The Sister Cities Commission plans to recommend one of the cities to the City Council in March.
Sister cities are established as agreements between localities in different countries to promote cultural and economic ties.
Charlottesville already has four “sisters:” Besancon, France; Pleven, Bulgaria; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba, Ghana.
