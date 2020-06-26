Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson statue

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

There are four statues of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Virginia, including this one in Charlottesville.

The City of Charlottesville plans to ask the Virginia Supreme Court to end a Circuit Court injunction protecting the city’s two Confederate statues.

Officials said Friday in a news release that the injunction restricts the City’s ability to discuss and enact next steps regarding the statues. A new state law that goes into effect July 1 gives localities the authority to remove, relocate or alter their war monuments after following a public process.

The injunction, issued in September following a lawsuit over City Council’s votes to remove the statues in 2017, supersedes that new law.

Earlier this month, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit asked the court to partially dissolve the injunction to match the order with state law.

City officials said in the release that the plaintiffs’ request would extend the Circuit Court’s involvement rather than allowing the city to make discretionary decisions under the new law.

“Once there is a favorable outcome in the litigation, the City will identify the procedural steps it needs to complete in order for the City Council to take a vote in accordance with the legislation that will take effect July 1, 2020,” officials said in the news release.

