Halloween decorations may not yet be out, but it’s not too early for the city of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia Community Credit Union to think about Christmas.
The sponsors of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination 2019 are searching for the perfect holiday tree to display more than 20,000 lights for the lighting ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Area residents are encouraged to submit their trees for consideration. Tree candidates are ideally about 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment and nearing the end of their lives — or needing to be removed for safety reasons. The submission deadline is Oct. 4.
Once a tree is selected, city staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree at no cost to the owner. The donor will receive a thank you letter from city officials and an invitation to the lighting ceremony. When the tree is taken down in early January, it will be prepped for chip mulch and delivered to area school gardens.
To submit a tree for consideration, provide a photograph and contact information to fileinbox.com/CvilleGrand2019, email photos and contact info to cvillegrand@charlottesville.org or call (434) 970-3707.
