Computer4Kids' efforts to help area children are receiving a boost from the Charlottesville Ten Miler.
The annual race raised more than $62,000 for the Charlottesville nonprofit. Checks will be presented at noon Thursday at Computers4Kids in a formal ceremony. Other beneficiaries of additional funding are the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Charlottesville, Girl Scouts of the Virginia Skyline Troop 944 and the Running Club at the University of Virginia.
Computers4Kids seeks to prepare area youth for future college and career opportunities. Their year-round program features mentoring and project-based learning. Children in grades six through 12 who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches at school can participate in the free program.
“This investment from the Charlottesville Ten Miler will make a huge difference,” Computers4Kids executive director Kala Somerville said in a news release.
The 42nd Charlottesville Ten Miler, held in March, featured more than 2,000 participants.
Race director Nicole Brimer said in the release that Computers4Kids' commitment to the community is inspiring.
“Technology access and mentoring — which C4K provides — is crucial for young people to be prepared for future success. C4K is an organization worth supporting,” Brimer said.