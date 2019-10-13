Charlottesville plans to take a closer look at the history of one of its historically black neighborhoods.
The city's Department of Neighborhood Development Services, with backing from the state, will conduct a historic survey of the 10th and Page neighborhood over the winter. The survey opens up the prospect of a historic designation, which may increase funding opportunities to protect the predominantly African American neighborhood.
Last week, the City Council gave the final OK to spend $21,060 received from the state and the remaining matching funds from the city for the $50,900 survey.
The city plans to survey the neighborhood because no such study has been conducted that meets the standards required by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Jeff Werner, the city’s preservation and design planner, said the neighborhood is the donut hole to a circle of surveyed neighborhoods. Its neighbors — Rugby Road/University Corner, West Main Street, Starr Hill and Rose Hill — each have been surveyed already.
“As far as the older areas of the city, it was sort of that last hole in the donut we needed to fill,” he said.
The area is about 100 acres which are bordered by 13th Street Northwest, Page Street, railroad tracks on the east side and Preston Avenue.
The survey area includes 480 parcels, of which 435 have structures, and the study will tell the “architectural story” of the neighborhood, Werner said.
According to city estimates, 344 structures were built before 1960. Of those, most are single-family homes, with four apartment buildings and 13 commercial buildings. The neighborhood also has 230 homes constructed before 1930.
Four properties have a local historic designation — 134 10th St. NW, which is the current home of Kardinal Hall; 946 Grady Ave., Monticello Dairy; 1000 Preston Ave., the Southern Bakery Building; and 212 E. Rosser Ave., which is the Holy Temple Church of Christ.
Surveyors will conduct outreach within the neighborhood, traverse the neighborhood and research property histories. The survey is expected to wrap up in June.
The survey also will determine the boundaries of a possible future National Register of Historic Places district that would provide tax credits to rehabilitation projects.
African Americans make up 54% of the population in the 10th and Page neighborhood, one of the highest levels of any area of the city.
Many of the houses in the neighborhood were constructed prior to 1929 and some as early as the late 1800s.
According to city documents, the African American presence in the neighborhood was led by John West, an emancipated slave who began amassing real estate after the Civil War.
West would subdivide the land he purchased and sell it to African American families up until his death in 1927.
City documents say the neighborhood was mixed before transitioning to predominantly African American in the 1930s and 1940s.
Several families have lived in the same houses or on the same properties for generations, the application for state funding states.
According to the 1930 Census, 275 of the 500 households in the neighborhood at the time were African American. Of those, 156 were owner-occupied.
Many of those Depression-era families were working-class; two-thirds of the occupations for black heads of households listed as blue-collar jobs.
At the time, 19 World War I veterans lived in the neighborhood, of whom 12 were black and seven were white.
In the area north of Grady Avenue, the Rev. Charles H. Brown worked with local civil rights leader Drewary Brown in the 1960s to help African American families acquire properties and secure financing to build homes.
Charles Brown built Holy Temple Church of Christ at the corner of 12th Street and Rosser Avenue in 1947.
The neighborhood is also home to the Westhaven public housing development, which was constructed in the 1960s around the time that the city razed Vinegar Hill, a historically African American neighborhood.
Westhaven won’t be part of the survey because it has previously been documented, but its impact on the neighborhood will be included in a narrative of the 10th and Page history.
The survey is also important so the city can protect historic buildings as more development comes to Charlottesville. According to the grant application, a neighborhood grocery store from the 1920s and several rowhouses from the late 1800s already have been demolished.
Since 2000, at least 36 homes built before 1960 have been razed, including 24 that were built before 1920.
“People in that neighborhood know that story and know their history,” Werner said, “but [the survey] brings that story to the surface.”
