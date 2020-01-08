Four Charlottesville bridges deemed structurally deficient are slated for repairs this year.
The City of Charlottesville announced plans Wednesday to make structural repairs to U.S. 250 bridges over Rugby Avenue, over the Norfolk Southern Railway and over Emmet Street; and to Melbourne Road over the Norfolk Southern Railway.
The term "structurally deficient" does not mean the bridge is likely to collapse or is unsafe, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on its website. Rather, the bridges have elements that need to be monitored or repaired.
Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020. City consultant Timmons Group is designing the repair plans.
VDOT is funding the bridge repairs.
Repairs to the bypass bridges are not expected to change the current bridge configuration, functionality or aesthetics, according to the release.
The work on the Melbourne Road bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway will create wider sidewalks and the replacement of railing on the outside of the structure.
The city will hold a public hearing on the project if a member of the public requests one by Jan. 24. Requests can be sent to Chris Sibold at siboldc@charlottesville.org.
Before construction begins, the city will share more information about project timelines and proposed lane closures during construction.
