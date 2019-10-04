Crews will start construction of a shared-use path along Water Street south of downtown later this month.

The trail will stretch between the Belmont Bridge and 10th Street Northeast.

Linco Inc. of Waynesboro received a $339,150 contract to build the path.

It is an extension of an existing one that extends past the coal tower to Meade Avenue. The project also includes street trees, new lighting, stormwater management, and pedestrian crosswalk improvements.

Parking along the railroad side of the street will be removed during construction, but replaced after work concludes.

Flaggers will control traffic as needed during the project. The sidewalk on the north side of the street will remain open.

Crews plan to start work on Oct. 21 and wrap up by April 2020.

Plans can be found at www.charlottesville.org/trails.

City hall reporter

Nolan Stout is a reporter for The Daily Progress. Contact him at (434) 978-7274, nstout@dailyprogress.com, or @nstoutDP on Twitter and Facebook.

