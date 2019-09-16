A community reception to celebrate the Charlottesville Twelve, who integrated the city schools 60 years ago, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 28.
Local city officials, School Board members and members of the community are invited to attend the event at Buford Middle School. Local nonprofit City Schoolyard Garden will unveil a sundial designed to honor the Charlottesville Twelve.
The program also will include a timeline of the events leading up to Sept. 9, 1959, when the 12 students integrated Venable Elementary and Lane High School, as well as remarks from the former students, according to a news release.
Additionally, Olivia Ferguson McQueen and Eugene Williams, who fought for integration and sued the school system, will be acknowledged during the event, along with the Charlottesville 12 scholarship recipients.
