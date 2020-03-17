All Violet Crown Cinema locations, including Violet Crown Charlottesville, are closing, effective immediately.

A release from the company Tuesday stated that the theater is complying with CDC recommendations to refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more people.

Full refunds will be given for tickets purchased in advance. People who purchased such tickets in person may email the cinema for help at cv.contactus@violetcrown.com.

All Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations, including Charlottesville’s, have closed until further notice, according to the cinema’s website. All tickets will be refunded; moviegoers can go online to drafthouse.com to request refunds.

Many other local entertainment venues are closing, canceling or postponing events in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For most up-to-date information, check with a specific venue before going out. 

