A Charlottesville woman is suing the city for more than $5 million in damages after she fell over a “bulge of cement.”
Lakeisha Byers, 41, was in Charlottesville Circuit Court with an attorney for the VML Insurance Program on Wednesday for a hearing on the insurance company’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
VML is an insurance company providing coverage to localities that was created by the Virginia Municipal League, an organization that advocates and supports local governments in the state. It was recently rebranded as the Virginia Risk Sharing Association.
In her complaint, Byers says that on Dec. 19, 2016, she was walking in the area of Lee Park toward Market Street. She said she was using a “fixed ankle walker” required after she tore a ligament in her foot the previous March.
Byers wrote that she was crossing Market Street toward the Charlottesville Area Transit bus stop when she hit uneven cement, falling on her left side at the bus stop.
“This Accidental Fall was emotionally disturbing, scary, painful, frightening, embarrassing,” she wrote.
She was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and then discharged pending a follow-up appointment, according to court documents.
Byers wrote in court documents that she has suffered “severe knee pain and mental anguish.”
A November 2018 medical report filed with the court indicated no signs of a fracture to her knee.
Byers claims that the city is negligent by not placing any warning signs about the uneven payment.
Byers is representing herself, which Judge Richard Taylor Jr. cautioned against, saying “you’re at a distinct disadvantage” without an attorney.
Byers filed a movement for judgment in her favor in December, naming VML and not the city.
In June, VML filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying it is not a proper party to the lawsuit. The original complaint doesn’t mention the insurance provider.
Byers filed an amended lawsuit on July 25, without prior court approval, that names the city rather than its insurance company.
Taylor ruled Wednesday that VML could be dismissed from the case and the amended lawsuit would be accepted, giving the city 30 days to respond.
Statistics aren’t readily available on the number of such slip-and-fall incidents that result in lawsuits seeking compensation for more than just payment for medical expenses. Such medical claims can usually be negotiated directly with the city’s insurance provider, rather than through a lawsuit.
Byers, however, isn’t the only person with pending litigation against Charlottesville for injuries from a fall.
Susan Crouch of Richland, South Carolina, filed a lawsuit in March against the city and Miller’s Downtown seeking $300,000.
Crouch claims that on March 29, 2017, she was visiting the city and ate at Miller’s. Her complaint says that Crouch and her husband were leaving the patio and a playing child ran toward her.
Crouch claims that when she moved to avoid the child, she fell in an empty fountain, fracturing her wrist.
The city hasn’t been served with Crouch’s lawsuit.
The next court date for Byers’ lawsuit has not been determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.