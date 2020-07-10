Charlottesville-based financial technology company ChartIQ is now called Cosaic.
The name change will bring together the company’s charting software, ChartIQ, and smart desktop platform, Finsemble, under one brand.
“As a multi-product company, and as the excitement about smart desktop technology and desktop interop continues to grow, we realize we have become much more than a charting company,” CEO and cofounder Dan Schliefer said in a news release. “We felt a rebrand is in order to reflect our commitment to inventing new and efficient ways to work.”
ChartIQ was founded in 2012 and Finsemble was started in 2017. The company has more than 300 global customers, including clients such as Yahoo! Finance, ETRADE, Charles River and Fidessa
“For almost a decade we’ve championed the use of web technology to improve user experience, efficiency, and effectiveness across capital markets,” Schliefer said in the release. “In the future, Cosaic will offer an even broader set of technologies to address workflow across our clients’ operations.”
Cosaic named Eugene Sorenson, who had been vice president of product management, as chief product officer. Sorenson has years of experience in product strategy and helped launch Bloomberg LaunchPad, the release said, experience that the company hopes to harness into growth.
“In the future, we’ll see much more collaboration occurring in fintech, with more open-source projects and the adoption of FDC3 standards,” Sorenson said in the release. “We’ll see application providers focused on interoperability as the defacto standard because we can no longer work in disparate workspaces. Cosaic brings together best-in-breed applications allowing clients to build smart desktop solutions for their end users. We help our clients focus on their core competencies, not re-engineering and integrating their applications. Cosaic is here to lead the charge.”
The company will continue to operate its global offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. To learn more about Cosaic, visit cosaic.io.
