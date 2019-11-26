Chick-Fil-A is seeking a special-use permit to open its first restaurant in the Charlottesville city limits.
The Planning Commission will consider the request at a joint meeting with the City Council on Dec. 10.
The restaurant is proposed on the site of a Burger King at the Barracks Road Shopping Center, according to city documents.
The permit is required because the restaurant would have a drive-thru window.
The proposed drive-thru would have two lanes for ordering that would be covered with a permanent overhang. The two lanes would converge into one after the ordering station.
The company also is seeking an exemption from setback requirements. According to the application, Burger King is not in compliance with setback regulations because of utility lines in the area, so Chick-Fil-A is asking to extend that allowance.
Access to the site would come from the existing entrance on Emmet Street, which is U.S. 29, and the shopping center.
The application says no additional traffic is expected because the site will remain a fast food restaurant.
The restaurant would be the third standalone location in the area. The others are located north of the city on U.S. 29 and east of the city on Pantops Mountain. There is also a Chick-Fil-A inside Fashion Square Mall.
The proposal is subject to review by the Board of Architectural Review.
The Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10. A joint public hearing on the request with the City Council is expected to start at 6 p.m.
