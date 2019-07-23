Transportation Security Administration officials stopped a Lynchburg man at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on Monday after they spotted a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage.
The incident is the second time officials have found a gun at the airport this year. In 2018, officers caught four firearms at the checkpoint.
The man told officials on Monday that he forgot he had the firearm with him. Police responded to the incident, confiscated the weapon and detained the man for questioning before issuing him a summons, according to a TSA spokeswoman.
Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags. Travelers can face civil fines if they violate TSA policy.
Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.