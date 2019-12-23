The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven free drop-off sites for Christmas trees from Thursday through Jan. 19. 

The hours are daily from 7 a.m. until dark.

The program collects approximately 2300 Christmas trees each year and turns them into mulch.

Christmas tree recycling sites:

  • Crozet Park in Crozet
  • Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
  • Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
  • Darden Towe Park on Elks Drive
  • Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
  • Walnut Creek Park off Old Lynchburg Road
  • Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on McIntire Road (Note: Sunday hours are 12:30-5:30pm)

Please remove all decorations, lights, stands and nails before dropping off trees.

The sites are only accepting discarded Christmas trees; please do not bring yard waste.

The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and the mulch will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park.

The county's Christmas Tree Recycling Program has been helping residents discard trees and reducing the impact on our landfills since 1988. 

