The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven free drop-off sites for Christmas trees from Thursday through Jan. 19.
The hours are daily from 7 a.m. until dark.
The program collects approximately 2300 Christmas trees each year and turns them into mulch.
Christmas tree recycling sites:
- Crozet Park in Crozet
- Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood
- Chris Greene Lake Park in Earlysville
- Darden Towe Park on Elks Drive
- Scottsville Community Center in Scottsville
- Walnut Creek Park off Old Lynchburg Road
- Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on McIntire Road (Note: Sunday hours are 12:30-5:30pm)
Please remove all decorations, lights, stands and nails before dropping off trees.
The sites are only accepting discarded Christmas trees; please do not bring yard waste.
The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and the mulch will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park.
The county's Christmas Tree Recycling Program has been helping residents discard trees and reducing the impact on our landfills since 1988.
