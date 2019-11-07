The City of Charlottesville is accepting applications for its Police Civilian Review Board.
The application period, which opened in early fall, closes Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.
On Monday, the council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the police oversight panel, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal.
The board will aim to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.
The board will include seven voting panelists and one nonvoting member.
Three people will be appointed from a historically-disadvantaged community or will live in public housing.
One member will represent a racial or social justice organization.
The person who works for a racial or social justice organization can live or work in the city. All other board members must be city residents.
The nonvoting member will be someone who has policing expertise or experience.
Members cannot be city employees, candidates for public office, former Charlottesville Police Department employees or immediate family members of an employee of a current law enforcement agency.
The council will interview candidates in a closed session prior to its Dec. 16 meeting, which will be last scheduled meeting for outgoing Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin.
Six people already have submitted applications for CRB membership, according to Clerk of Council Kyna Thomas. They are Anthony Wasch Jr., Vicki Hawes, Lucas Beane, Kevin Healy, Navarre Bartz and John Pfaltz.
Applications can be found at charlottesville.org/boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.