Charlottesville City Schools’ after-school reading program will start its fourth year this week but with a focus on kindergartners through second-graders.
The Extended Bridges of Learning program helps students who need a little extra reading help and benefit from working in a small-group setting, said Jennifer Davis, the division’s literacy coordinator. Students at each elementary gather in small groups for about an hour after school to work on their reading skills and build confidence.
“Motivation and confidence is everything,” Davis said.
The school division received $96,709 from the Virginia Department of Education’s Extended School Year Grant program to support EBL at the city’s six elementary schools. Another $50,000 grant from the same state program will go toward planning a potential extended school year at some schools.
The state awarded $7.7 million this year to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 57 schools in 11 school divisions, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The planning grant was for new programs at Clark Elementary and Jackson-Via elementaries, according to the release. Davis said it’s still "wide open" in terms of whom the school system would be serving with an extended school year.
“It's really one of those planning grants that we have a good year to figure out and to get community feedback to talk about what we might envision this to be, what we think it could entail and which students and which grade levels we may possibly look at,” Davis said.
The Extended School Year Grant Program started in 2013 after a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars, according to the release.
“There is evidence that disadvantaged students tend to lose more content knowledge than their peers over long breaks,” state Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in the release. “Since the commonwealth’s students come from a variety of different backgrounds and home lives, these grants will provide greater stability for students who need it most.”
EBL started after a $240,000 state grant in 2015, but the funding was reduced starting last year as localities are expected to chip in more.
This year’s $96,709 grant is supported by an additional $18,000 from the school division, according to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Students in the program end up learning for about 16 additional days when the after-school hours are totaled.
Davis said at a recent city School Board meeting that only kindergartners through second-graders would be eligible for EBL. Last year, it was open to kindergartners through fourth-graders.
Davis said research has shown that students in those early elementary grades can see the largest gains from additional reading instruction. She also stressed that EBL is one of several reading supports or interventions that the division uses to help students.
“This is about accelerating achievement,” she told board members.
