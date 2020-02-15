Charlottesville has been awarded more than $2 million in affordable housing funds.
U.S. Democratic Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday that more than $94 million had been awarded throughout the state through four U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant programs.
Charlottesville received $644,752 through the HOME Investment Partnerships program. The program helps expand the supply of affordable housing to low- and very low-income families.
The city also received $419,367 through the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides annual grants on a formula basis.
On Thursday, the senators also announced that $960,618 was awarded to the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority through HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund program.
