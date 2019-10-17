Charlottesville has canceled its request for proposals for firms to design a massive consolidation of city and school administrative offices just two days after publishing it.
The city issued a request for proposals on Tuesday, with a deadline of Oct. 25. Firms had until Thursday to ask any questions about the proposal.
However, on Thursday, the city posted a cancellation memo, saying it was “in the best interest of the City," citing the “timeframe for completion of this project" as the reason.
Virginia law doesn’t have guidelines for what can cause an RFP to be canceled, saying only that it cannot be suspended to avoid awarding a contract to a specific vendor.
In September, City Manager Tarron Richardson proposed a 200,000-square-foot complex to consolidate city and school administration, parking, the police department, some city and Albemarle County joint services and include retail space.
The RFP would have required a concept plan for the project by Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving.
“Vendors started responding to the posting and we got some feedback that that short of a time frame was going to be difficult so we want to be looking at putting this out with a more appropriate timeframe,” city spokesman Brian Wheeler said of the Oct. 25 deadline.
The plan would have been used in the city’s Capital Improvement Program for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, 2020.
Richardson has declined to speculate on the cost of such a building.
Wheeler said city officials plan to readvertise the project, but said on Thursday that he didn’t know when that would occur.
The RFP would have given firms less than a month to complete work because the city would have negotiated a contract before design started.
The firm would have needed to study the functions of the local government and school division and determine the necessary square footage for their operations.
Then, the firm would have to create two proposed buildings and locations after reviewing and visiting the more than 100 parcels owned by the city, school division or jointly by the city and county.
The city and school division administration has 165,845 square feet of space across four locations. Most of it is at City Hall at 605 E. Main St.
City officials have said that the main structure on the Downtown Mall was constructed in 1925 and expanded in 1967.
According to a September presentation, about 15,000 square feet of the building was constructed in 1925 and about 69,000 was constructed in 1967.
The police department is housed in a connected building at 606 E. Market St. constructed in 1966.
The total site was assessed this year at $18 million.
Other city administration offices are in the adjacent City Hall Annex, built in 1992.
The city school division is housed at a building near Walker Upper Elementary School and an annex at Charlottesville High School.
City officials have said a new joint facility would reduce maintenance costs to the tune of $983,572 a year.
