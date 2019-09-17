Charlottesville officials are trying to bring public restrooms to the Downtown Mall, but they aren’t having much luck.
Interim Deputy City Manager Paul Oberdorfer discussed the project with City Council at its meeting on Monday.
The lack of public restroom facilities on the mall has been an issue discussed on and off for several years to help both visitors and local homeless people.
Oberdorfer said staff wasn’t able to find a location on the mall for a pilot program and suggested the parks and recreation building on First Street South next to the City Market.
He proposed two portable toilets that were compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker was concerned about a location not physically on the mall, saying it wouldn’t really address issues.
“Two blocks doesn’t seem like the best option,” she said. “I think it’s about making sure that people feel welcome and not pushed out.”
Oberdorfer said placing facilities on the mall was a challenge because of utility availability, space and resistance to portable toilets by business owners. The city doesn’t own much land on the mall, he said.
“The location is going to be difficult,” he said.
Councilor Kathy Galvin suggested that staff members with The Haven about locating a facility on its property.
City officials will continue considering options for the proposal.
Events ordinance
In other business, the council approved a revised version of proposed changes to regulations for special events.
The council voted 4-1 on the ordinance change, with Walker casting the dissenting vote.
The council tabled a second reading of the ordinance change last month.
The ordinance amendment applies to events that would require a permit and it defines those events. It also changes violations from a criminal penalty to a civil one.
Several community residents spoke against the measure last month, saying it limited free speech and was too broad.
The revised regulations defined a demonstration as one that is attended by one or more people. After taking a month to review the proposal, the new changes define a demonstration as an activity that is “reasonably likely to attract a crowd or onlookers.”
The revised ordinance also removes the requirement for insurance to hold an event and redefines the prohibited items.
Some of the restricted items included metal or plastic pipes, baseball bats, weapons, glass bottles and bricks.
The new prohibited item section clarifies items that are used, not just possessed, and doesn’t apply to special events with a permit only demonstrations. Glass bottles were also removed from the list.
The new ordinance provides measures to issue a warning before imposing civil penalties.
