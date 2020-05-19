Seven Charlottesville boards and commissions will be able to resume some of their regular business electronically starting next week through the end of June.
The City Council on Monday voted to allow the boards and commissions that haven’t already held electronic meetings to get back to work.
The council signed off on the Board of Architectural Review, Board of Equalization, Community Development Block Grant Task Force, Housing Advisory Committee, Human Rights Commission, Planning Commission and Retirement Commission.
The Ridge Street Task Force was discussed at a work session earlier this month, but not listed as a board for electronic meetings because of vacancies on the panel.
The Electoral Board and board of directors for the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority have already held electronic meetings related to the coronavirus pandemic and were among the list approved Monday.
CRHA, BAR, City Council and Planning Commission meetings, which are typically livestreamed over the city’s public access channel will continue to be broadcast live.
The Board of Equalization, Electoral Board and Retirement Commission meetings will be available online during the meeting, but will not be archived afterward.
All the other boards will be broadcast live online and run on the public access channel afterward. Videos of those meetings will be available afterward on the city’s website.
Communications Director Brian Wheeler pointed out that CRHA, BAR, City Council and the Planning Commission are the only meetings that are recorded in normal circumstances, so the city wants to use the opportunity to provide more content to residents.
“What we’ve proposed is that a few of these … be added as Channel 10 opportunities while we are doing webinars,” he said.
Wheeler said meetings that aren’t usually streamed will not be recorded after in-person meetings resume.
Most of the panels only need to meet once through the end of June. The Retirement Commission and CRHA might require more meetings, according to documents presented to the council.
Meeting dates were not firmly established at Monday’s meeting, but will be scheduled in the coming days. CRHA already had a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Each panel was sent a survey about the items it would discuss and most of the discussion would focus on relief from the pandemic.
The Planning Commission has had one public hearing on hold since March and a site plan and entrance corridor application are ready to move forward. The commission has also asked for a report on the update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Missy Creasy, deputy director of planning, said that the signs placed on a property with notice of the public hearing would be updated to include information about accessing the meeting virtually.
The BAR has several procedural matters, such as election of a chair and co-chair. It has four applications for a Certificate of Appropriateness that are ready for review. The board also wants to hold a preliminary discussion about a proposed building at 612 W. Main St.
In addition to discussing the impact of the pandemic, the Human Rights Commission wants to cover the process for hiring staff and the direction of the Office of Human Rights.
In other business, the council approved its portion of federal coronavirus relief money.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker voted against the allocation, saying the funding process needs to be revised to ensure better results.
The city received $246,699 in March from the federal government through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant. The money will be allocated through the city’s CDBG program and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission HOME program.
The money is on top of $419,367 in CDBG funds and $80,594 in HOME funds the city already received from HUD for assistance for housing, community and economic development activities, and assistance for low- and moderate- income persons and special-needs populations within the city.
According to federal guidelines, the extra money can be used for buildings and improvements, assistance to businesses and certain public services.
The city’s allocation will be divided into three categories: public services, economic development and administration/planning.
The first two pots of cash will receive $98,679 and the third will receive $49,399.
To meet federal guidelines, the money will be distributed by July 30.
