Charlottesville City Schools will officially receive $468,000 to hire more gifted specialists, which City Council agreed to provide last month.
The city School Board originally had requested $620,000 to hire eight gifted teachers to support the implementation of a new model for gifted education, but the city didn’t have the funds to grant the full request, city manager Tarron Richardson said last month. The school system is using its reserves and money for another position to hire two teachers.
As part of the overhaul of Quest, the gifted program, the division is ending the practice of pulling students identified as gifted out of the classroom in order to provide them with extra enrichment activities. Instead, it will switch to a “push-in” model, and gifted specialists will work with all students in their regular classrooms.
The hiring of eight additional teachers will double the number of gifted specialists at city schools. Five teachers have been hired so far. Charlottesville students return to school Aug. 21.
Superintendent Rosa Atkins credited the division’s human resources staff on Monday with getting the new gifted specialists in place.
After a presentation at Monday’s meeting from division officials, council approved the appropriation and councilors were optimistic about the changes.
“Major kudos to you all in the School Board, specifically revolving around Quest,” Councilor Wes Bellamy said. “... I think it is a great idea for you all to expand this program, and this will be an opportunity for more students to take advantage.”
Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she’s excited to see how the push-in model opens Quest to other students. Her own children have been part of Quest and experienced being one of the few black students in the program.
The gifted education changes were unveiled to School Board members in June.
“I think a major part of our redesign is that all students will receive a curriculum that helps them to develop a stronger cognitive processes, to be able to process more complex language, and more complex problem solving,” Atkins said. “... We will have much better first instruction for all of our students.”
Other changes include pushing formal gifted identification from first grade to third grade. The materials used to determine eligibility for Quest also will be expanded and enhanced. For example, students from first to third grades will complete portfolio activities to demonstrate their skills. Currently, just first graders do. The division also is developing observation protocols and checklists for teachers to use.
Beyond elementary school, Walker and Buford are expanding the use of unleveled classes this school year. Unleveling means not having a separate honors course for students and requires teachers to differentiate their instruction to meet each student’s needs and to help them achieve at a high level.
“We will move from an awareness of differentiation to ongoing practice, reflection and refinement,” Beverly Catlin, the coordinator of instruction, said during Monday’s presentation.
Councilor Kathy Galvin, who served on the city School Board from 2008 to 2011, said she thought the school system was moving toward differentiation and a push-in model for gifted education when she left the board.
“I have a little déjà vu,” she said.
She asked what happened since board members were pushing for similar changes years ago.
“When I left the School Board, I thought that you were getting a resources, you were you are on this trajectory,” she said. “... And so I’m glad we’re getting caught up.”
Walker said the community has changed since Aug. 12, 2017.
“We have a community who says we want a different community,” she said. “Instead of just giving lip service to that, they’re actually, maybe, possibly moving out of the way so that some of the leaders in this community can actually create the environments that we have claimed, or professed to have always had. And so even though they have been giving lip service to diversity and inclusion, I hadn’t seen it.”
Atkins said the division had been using differentiation and providing gifted services, but the model was flawed.
“Now our community is in a place that we can make those changes, and we can make them swiftly,” she said.