Following community uproar, the Charlottesville City Council is taking another look at proposed changes to regulations for special events.
The council voted to table the second reading of an ordinance change at its meeting Monday. The measure cleared a first reading unanimously in July.
The ordinance amendment applies to events that would require a permit and it defines those events.
It also changes violations from a criminal penalty to a civil one.
Several residents spoke against the measure, saying it limits free speech and is too broad.
“This is so vague as to encompass literally everything,” said Molly Conger. “When you write a law this vague and then tell us, ‘no, no, we’ll enforce it in a way that makes sense, we’ll enforce it in a way that is fair,’ you put the power in the hands of the police to decide when it will be enforced.”
The revised regulations define a demonstration as one that is attended by one or more people, which attorney Jeff Fogel said means violations could be cited for expressing opinions. The penalties, he said, come around when certain prohibited items are part of the demonstration.
“If I say an offensive word to a police officer, I’m expressing my free speech rights,” he said. “If I do it when I’m drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola, I’m guilty.”
Some of the restricted items include metal or plastic pipes, baseball bats, weapons, glass bottles and bricks.
Speakers also expressed concerns with the definition of participating in an event.
Councilor Wes Bellamy said the city can meet with more community members to ensure the proposal is not overbearing.
“I don’t want it to feel like a top-down approach,” he said. “We are going to have to develop this to make it fit specifically for us because we’re a very unique city and these are very unique times.”
In other business, the council sent a proposed rezoning and amendment to the Comprehensive Plan’s future land-use map back to the Planning Commission.
Charlie Armstrong, of Southern Development, has brought the proposal forward in relation to a rezoning request for several parcels at the corner of Maury Avenue and Stadium Road.
Armstrong presented new conditions for the rezoning; council deferred it for more community engagement.