Charlottesville City Council quizzed officials and learned more about the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel as it considers how to organize its own board.
The council held a work session with panel members and staff on Thursday to discuss how the body operates in Fairfax.
“Police departments … should welcome the scrutiny of the public they seek to protect,” said Adrian Steel, a former member of the Fairfax panel.
Councilors are considering the best method for civilian oversight locally and are reviewing the proposed bylaws and ordinance that were presented last month by the initial Police Civilian Review Board.
The bylaws create meeting procedures, and the ordinance establishes the board’s composition, staff members and powers.
The proposal calls for a board that conducts independent investigations, reviews complaints and tracks data and trends of the Charlottesville Police Department.
The board would be able to review any complaint against the police department, review the subsequent internal investigation into the complaint and, in limited circumstances, conduct its own independent investigation.
Any disciplinary measures proposed by the CRB would be sent to the police chief and city manager.
Fairfax’s panel doesn’t conduct independent investigations, but it reviews the thoroughness of investigations into death or serious injury, as well as the internal affairs reviews of complaints.
The panel can require the department to return for a more robust investigation.
The proposed Charlottesville panel would have seven members from different backgrounds and two staff positions: an executive director and a police auditor.
It would have access to personnel files, internal investigation files and other police department data. Board members would sign confidentiality agreements related to the contents of internal affairs files and other personnel records.
CRB members have called for a budget ranging from $107,000 to $180,000 per year or not less than 1% of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget, which is about $18 million for the current fiscal year. That decision will be made administratively during the budget cycle and is not directly dictated by the council.
“If you’re going to do this, you’ve got to dedicate the resources to make it happen,” Fairfax auditor Richard Schott said. “Otherwise, you’re setting your board up to fail.”
Schott said the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors also has contracted an independent attorney as counsel for the panel, while the county attorney represents the police departments.
Fairfax management analyst Gentry Anderson said the panel has received 24 complaints this year and had 31 in 2018. Fairfax County has more than 1.1 million residents.
Bellamy asked if Fairfax publicized the names of the applicants for a seat on the panel, which board members said the county did not. He asked if they would be exempt from disclosure under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act; Steel said he wasn’t sure because no one ever asked for them.
Bellamy said those names would likely be requested by a “very informative” media and public in Charlottesville.
The initial CRB’s proposal calls for one public opportunity for community members to question candidates. Bellamy has said he isn’t in favor of that process because it could cut down on applicants.
Councilor Kathy Galvin asked if a public complaint can trigger a panel investigation into the department’s use of “stop-and-frisk.”
Steel said it would have to be specific, possibly about a particular area, and not a broad complaint about the practice.
Stop-and-frisk commonly refers to the practice of temporarily detaining, questioning and searching people on the street. CPD calls the encounters “investigative detentions” and “warrantless searches.”
Opponents of the practice have said it disproportionately affects minorities.
Bellamy asked how the panel earned the community’s trust, which sparked a discussion of whether it’s proper to allow former police officers on the board.
Hansel Aguilar, a former officer himself, said that his experience has helped him review investigations.
The initial CRB proposal bars city employees, those in political office, CPD employees and residents with relatives in the police department from serving.
Local attorney Jeff Fogel was concerned that the Fairfax panel doesn’t conduct its own investigations and therefore, he said, cannot determine if interviews were credible.
“You’re just rubberstamping it, if that’s the case,” he said.
Aguilar emphasized that creating a board doesn’t solve all policing issues.
“Just because you have a civilian oversight agency, the work isn’t done for the public,” he said. “You shouldn’t rely on the board to do all the work.”
Walt Heinecke said that Charlottesville has the political will to go farther than the Fairfax model.
“This is Charlottesville, and the country’s waiting for us to make change that’s bold,” he said.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker has said a final draft of the proposals could be ready for public review by the council’s Oct. 7 meeting.
A copy of the final bylaws, ordinance and other documents can be found at tinyurl.com/crbproposal.
