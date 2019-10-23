A redesigned East High Street is one step closer to construction.
The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to send the East High streetscape design to a public hearing during its meeting on Monday.
The project area includes East High Street from 10th Street Northeast to East Market Street, and then East Market to City Hall. The effort focuses on improving bike and pedestrian facilities along the road.
The streetscape will tie into the $24.7 million Belmont Bridge replacement project, which covers Ninth Street Southeast from East Market to Levy Avenue.
The city received $5.63 million in state funding for the East High project in 2016 through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program. In June, the council approved an application to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program for $2 million.
The project will create wider sidewalks, bike lanes, intersection improvements, landscaping and signal upgrades.
Brian McPeters of Kimley-Horn, the engineering firm for the streetscape, told the council on Monday that the project will support pedestrian traffic.
“You have a street section today that’s really bent toward the vehicle,” he said. “It’s not in any way balanced toward the pedestrian.”
Overhead utilities will be relocated along the street, and bus stops and bike racks will be improved.
Signals would be replaced at Market Street’s intersection with Seventh and Ninth streets and the intersections of High and Ninth streets and 10th and East High streets.
Monday’s action sends the proposal to a public hearing before the Planning Commission, which has not yet been scheduled.
Construction is planned to start in summer 2021 and take one year.
In August, the Board of Architectural Review approved a certificate of appropriateness for the $24.7 million Belmont Bridge replacement project, allowing the city to move forward with right-of-way acquisition for it.
The conceptual design for the bridge includes a 7-foot-wide bicycle lane and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk. The bike lane and sidewalk will be separated from cars by a median.
Construction on the bridge is expected to start in 2020 and finish by 2022.
Legislative Agenda
In other business, the council unanimously set its legislative priorities for the 2020 General Assembly session.
Among the positions is a request that city councils have the power to set the salary of their members.
The request is similar to what the council attempted through a change to its city charter last year. The charter revision wasn’t presented in this year’s session.
Councilors currently make $18,000 a year and the mayor makes $20,000 a year. The range is the maximum allowed under state guidelines.
The city also will advocate for a change to the state code section prohibiting the removal of Confederate monuments.
The city recently lost a lawsuit over two 2017 council votes to remove the downtown statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. A judge is now considering awarding the plaintiffs more than $600,000 in attorney fees.
The city, however, has indicated that it intends to appeal the ruling.
The priorities also include several criminal justice reforms, local autonomy to impose gun control measures and reduced regulations and increased incentives for renewable energy.
Sally Hudson, who defeated Councilor Kathy Galvin in the Democratic primary for the 57th House District seat, was in attendance, but didn’t comment on the council's stated priorities.
