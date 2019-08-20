The Charlottesville City Council is fully behind a set of recommendations to improve equity among employees.
The council on Monday gave its blessing for the city manager’s advisory committee on equity to continue pursuing its proposals.
The committee was started when Mike Murphy, now deputy city manager, served as interim city manager. He said the city has focused on equity in the community but needed an introspective look.
“Before we can begin to pour money into many different initiatives serving important purposes, we have to look at what our role is in the city,” he said.
The committee studied data on city employees by race, job category and salary. It also reviewed equity measures in other communities.
Of the city’s 935 full-time employees, about 71% are white, 23% are black and 6% are another or of mixed race, according to the report.
Charlottesville’s population is 69.7% white and 18.7% black.
“We know that diverse teams and those that feel more inclusive have more efficiency and they make better teams,” Murphy said. “If we want to look at how we will best serve the city and our residents, we need to have people who reflect our customers and values and understand them.”
However, black employees make on average 17% less per hour than do white employees. For white employees, the average is $25.60, compared with $21.30 for black employees.
There is little wage disparity between the sexes. Women make an average hourly wage of $24.52, which is 4 cents higher than that for male employees.
The report also examined the 471 temporary, seasonal and substitute employees who work between five and 40 hours a week.
The average wage for white temporary employees is $17.29, while black temporary employees make an average of $15.72. Black temporary employees also work an average of 14 hours a week, compared with eight hours for their white counterparts.
The committee recommends creating an equity advisory team to lead a culture change in the city. The 10- to 12-member committee would include one councilor and representatives from city staff, management and the community.
The team would create benchmarks to guide equity work and establish a reporting schedule.
The committee hasn’t determined the proper metrics to use in judging equity.
“A lot of this stuff is really untested,” said Human Services Director Kaki Dimock.
The committee wants to hold a work session with the City Council and senior city leadership on equity. Dimock said the meeting would help to coordinate separate equity efforts throughout the city’s government.
The report recommends creating an office of equity and inclusion to lead equity efforts.
The office would include a data analyst and community engagement coordinator who report to the city manager. It would also influence policy and implement recommendations for the equity advisory team.
Dimock emphasized the need for staff in the department.
“We really would like this to be staffed to ensure capacity so that we’re not talking about a symbolic figurehead, we’re talking about an organization and a department that can get things done,” she said.
Dimock also said the department director would provide equity impact assessments on land-use decisions presented to the council, similar to how environmental impact analysis is used.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said the committee will come forward at a future meeting with more information on the cost and process to implement the recommendations.
In other business, the council conducted a public hearing and first reading to appropriate more than $4 million in state funds for the West Main Streetscape project.
The money covers improvements to the road between Sixth Street Northwest and Eighth Street Northwest.