The Charlottesville City Council plans to lobby the Virginia General Assembly for the power to set its own salaries, approve gun control measures and move Confederate monuments.
The council will vote on its legislative priorities for the 2020 General Assembly session at its meeting Monday.
The priorities are more detailed than last year’s proposal, which was presented in late November, when legislators already were starting to submit bills.
Among the positions is a request that city councils have the power to set the salary of their members.
The request is similar to what the council attempted through a change to its city charter last year.
The charter revision wasn’t presented in this year’s session.
Councilors currently make $18,000 a year and the mayor makes $20,000 a year. The range is the maximum allowed under state guidelines.
“[E]ach locality’s needs are unique and maximum compensation should be a local decision, based on the will of the electorate and the financial resources of a locality,” the priorities state.
Proponents of higher pay for elected officials have said the current salary presents a hurdle for low-income residents to seek office. Opponents, however, have cautioned against open-ended salary guidelines.
As it has for several years, the city again will advocate for a change to the state code section prohibiting the removal of Confederate monuments.
Virginia code section 15.2-1812 says localities cannot remove monuments to certain wars. The list of applicable wars covers most that have involved the United States and includes the phrase “Confederate or Union monuments or memorials of the War Between the States (1861-1865).”
The city recently lost a lawsuit over two 2017 council votes to remove the downtown statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. A judge is now considering awarding the plaintiffs more than $600,000 in attorney fees.
The city, however, has indicated that it intends to appeal the ruling.
The votes spurred the deadly white supremacist rally that tried to unite various far-right factions on Aug. 12, 2017.
“These monuments are symbols of social and political divisions that run deep within individual communities, and each locality should have the authority to determine, through its own local political process, whether such monuments or memorials should be removed from local-government-owned property,” the priorities say.
A request likely related to the 2017 rally calls for a new Virginia State Police program focused on monitoring civil disturbances and riots.
The priorities say the program would monitor social media to detect potential threats, assess potential violence and work with localities to take appropriate action.
The priorities call for several criminal justice reforms, such as ending mandatory minimum sentencing and “revisiting” the state’s end of parole.
The priorities also call on the state to “safely and responsibly” legalize marijuana. It’s unclear if other local governments in the state have included such a request in their legislative wish lists.
The priorities request more local autonomy to impose gun control measures.
Among the recommendations are legislation that would repeal state law allowing government employees to keep guns in their cars on government property and give localities the authority to prohibit firearms in public buildings or spaces.
Another highlight in the priorities is a request to revise the Local Composite Index, which is used to determine how much money the state gives to individual school divisions.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County routinely get less money than municipalities of similar size because the funding formula focuses on a locality's overall wealth. The city wants the formula to also factor in poverty within the school division.
Another education-related position is that the state should allow the school division to build housing for teachers on school- or city-owned property.
The priorities also call for reduced regulations and increased incentives for renewable energy; more autonomy on affordable-housing measures; and an increase in the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St.
