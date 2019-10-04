Charlottesville City Council could give final approval next week to a proposed redevelopment of the now-shuttered Kmart at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29.
The council will consider a comprehensive sign package for Hillsdale Place at its meeting on Monday.
An artist’s rendering of the proposal depicts what appears to be a 40,000-square-foot department store resembling a Target.
The renderings include Target’s signature red bollards and a bright red sign with an anchor where the store’s trademark bull’s-eye normally appears and the word “Anchor” in the name location.
The renderings also show a gray building labeled “Outdoor Outfitters” with the words “since 1938” above an entrance. Recreational Equipment Inc., an outdoor recreation retailer better known as REI, was founded that same year, and the design resembles some of the company’s other façades.
Other generic store names in the renderings include “Bells & Whistles,” “Sushi Dragon” and “WirelessOne.”
The Planning Commission, acting as the Entrance Corridor Review Board, recommended approval of the sign package in September.
Hillsdale Place is about 6 miles south of the Target in Hollymead Town Center. Full-sized stores are about 130,000 square feet, according to the company’s website.
Representatives from Target, REI and the developer, Riverbend Development, haven’t confirmed plans for stores there.
The Kmart closed in July 2017, followed by the neighboring Gold’s Gym that fall.
If the council approves the sign package, the development will have all the necessary approvals to move forward.
West Main Apartments
The council will also consider a special-use permit for a 55-unit apartment building at 602-616 W. Main St.
The proposal from Heirloom Development is the second phase of an apartment complex that will include a 52-foot-tall building with retail space on the ground floor facing West Main Street.
It would be constructed on property currently occupied by University Tire & Auto Center, which would be demolished.
The first phase was approved in 2016 and completed this year. It will be a six-story apartment building behind the existing Blue Moon Diner with about 60 units.
The permit is required because 55 units creates a density of 120 units per acre, more than what is allowed by-right on the property.
The building would have a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with the possibility of three-bedroom units.
Units in the first phase have been advertised at $1,499 for a studio apartment and $4,090 for a three-bedroom apartment.
The Planning Commission voted 4-2 last month to recommend approval of the permit, with the dissenting votes focused on parking requirements that dictate 53 underground spaces.
As part of the recommended conditions for the permit, Heirloom would be required to create a protective plan for the Holsinger Building, a 1912 structure that serves as the annex for the adjacent First Baptist Church.
The plan would, at a minimum, include a baseline survey of the building, including written descriptions and visual documentation. It must include work with a third-party structural engineer.
