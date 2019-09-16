Charlottesville City Council will have its first public deliberation of the proposed Police Civilian Review Board this week.
On Thursday, the council will hold a work session on the board’s proposed bylaws, plus a discussion with members of the Fairfax County Police Civilian Review Panel.
Last month, the initial CRB formally presented the council with its proposed bylaws and an ordinance establishing a permanent panel.
The bylaws establish meeting procedures and the ordinance governs the board’s composition, staff members and powers.
The proposals establish a board that conducts independent investigations, reviews complaints and tracks data and trends of the Charlottesville Police Department.
It would have seven members from different backgrounds and two staff positions: an executive director and a police auditor.
The CRB would have access to personnel files, internal investigation files and other police department data. Board members would sign confidentiality agreements related to the contents of internal affairs files and other personnel records.
The board would be able to review any complaint against the police department, review the subsequent internal investigation into the complaint and, in limited circumstances, conduct its own independent investigation.
Any disciplinary measures proposed by the CRB would be sent to the police chief and city manager.
CRB members have called for a budget ranging from $107,000 to $180,000 a year or not less than 1% of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget, which is about $18 million for the current fiscal year. That decision, however, will be made administratively during the budget cycle and is not directly decided by the council.
Councilors haven’t provided feedback on the final proposal, but discussed a working draft at a May work session.
At that time, they were supportive of the executive director position, but some weren’t ready to support an auditor. Their main hesitation stemmed from the department’s plan to hire a data specialist who would do similar work.
That position was advertised through the end of August as a Fourth Amendment investigative analyst who would examine stop-and-frisk data.
Stop-and-frisk commonly refers to the practice of temporarily detaining, questioning and searching people on the street. CPD calls the encounters “investigative detentions” and “warrantless searches.”
Opponents of the practice have said it disproportionately affects minorities.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker has said a final draft of the proposals could be ready for public review by the council’s Oct. 7 meeting.
A copy of the final bylaws, ordinance and other documents can be found at tinyurl.com/crbproposal.
Thursday's meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. at CitySpace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.