More than a year after it started, the process to create a Charlottesville police review panel is entering its next stage.
The initial Police Civilian Review Board will present proposed bylaws and an ordinance for a permanent panel to the City Council at its meeting Monday.
The bylaws cover meeting procedures, and the ordinance establishes the board’s composition, member selection, staff members and review parameters.
The proposals would allow the board to conduct independent investigations, review complaints and track department data and trends.
The initial CRB recommends two staff members — an executive director and a police auditor. Board members have recommended a budget of either between $107,000 and $180,000 a year or not less than 1% of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget, which is about $18 million for the current fiscal year. That decision, however, will be made administratively during the budget cycle.
Under the proposal, the board would be allowed to review any complaint against the CPD, review the internal investigation into the complaint and, in limited circumstances, conduct its own independent investigation.
Any disciplinary recommendations would be sent to the police chief and city manager.
The CRB would have access to personnel files, internal investigation files and other department data.
Board members would sign a confidentiality agreement related to the contents of an internal affairs file or other personnel record.
The board could have seven members, each from different backgrounds and segments of the city.
Members would be selected from a pool of applicants, whose names would be made public. The city would be required to hold at least one community forum for applicants to answer questions.
Board members are recommending the City Council adopt the ordinance by the end of the year so that the first permanent panel can begin holding regular meetings by mid-2020.
A copy of the final bylaws, ordinance and other documents can be found at tinyurl.com/crbproposal.
Church rezoning
In other business, the council will give its final say on a proposed apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities.
Last month, the council held a first reading of the request to rezone Hinton Avenue Methodist Church’s 0.76-acre parcel at 750 Hinton Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial.
The church would be joined on the property by a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven. The project’s namesake, Rachel Lewis, is the late wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. Robert Lewis. Rachel Lewis, who died in 2016, ministered to people with developmental disabilities.
Several people spoke at the public hearing last month.
Those in favor of the project highlighted a need for affordable housing and accessible housing for those with developmental disabilities.
Opposition focused on possible future commercial uses of the property, noise and parking in the neighborhood.
Neighbors have advocated for a residential zoning, rather than neighborhood commercial, over concerns about future uses for the property.
The proposal eliminates all nonresidential uses other than for an educational or daycare facility associated with the church.
The complex, which would sit alongside the church in the Belmont neighborhood, would have four to six units set aside as independent housing for people with developmental disabilities, according to the church.
The units designated for those with developmental disabilities are not included as part of the conditions, or proffers, of the rezoning. City officials have said Charlottesville couldn’t legally enforce that.
The church recently held a revival to benefit the project.
The rezoning is on the council’s consent agenda.
Land-use map
In other business, the council is expected to vote on a proposal to amend a 1.6-acre portion of the Comprehensive Plan’s future land-use map.
The plan, which is a guide for local land-use decisions, hasn’t been updated since 2013 and the revision process that started in 2017 essentially has ground to a halt since the winter.
In June, the city published a request for proposals to finish the plan update, revise the zoning code and come up with a plan to tackle affordable housing needs.
Officials have estimated a contract could cost in the range of $1 million.
Charlie Armstrong, of Southern Development, has brought the proposal forward in relation to a rezoning request for several parcels at the corner of Maury Avenue and Stadium Road.
Armstrong originally planned to put duplexes on the land, but is now considering student housing because of the property’s proximity to the University of Virginia.
Armstrong wants the city to change the property from low-density residential zoning to a higher density.
However, his rezoning request came with no site plan or concept, which was a sticking point when it was presented to the City Council in July.
Armstrong told councilors last month that the existing land-use map has a lower-density designation in the area, but drafts of the updated map list the area as high density.
Armstrong said he didn’t want to spend money on engineering for a high-density site plan if the city didn’t actually want that in the area.
Last month, the Planning Commission backed an update of the map to show high-density use in the area.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St. The regular meeting will be preceded by a closed session on personnel and boards and commissions at 5 p.m.