Members of the initial Police Civilian Review Board confer during a board meeting in City Hall in May. A new, permanent board will be appointed in coming weeks.

Charlottesville's City Council will interview 14 people for seats on the Police Civilian Review Board across two sessions in February.

The council narrowed the list of 25 candidates in January.

The finalists are: Gwendolyn Allen, Lucas Beane, Bellamy Brown, Nancy Carpenter, Joshua Carp, Brad Carson, Stuart Evans, Deirdre Gilmore, Vicki Hawes, Dorenda Johnson, Jaree Magee, William Mendez, Kristin Schroeder and James Watson.

The board’s purpose is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.

The board will include seven voting panelists and one nonvoting member.

Three people will be appointed from a historically disadvantaged community or will live in public housing.

One member will represent a racial or social justice organization. That member can live or work in the city. All other board members must be city residents.

The nonvoting member will be someone who has policing expertise or experience, according to board documents.

The council will interview half of the finalists in a closed session prior to its meeting Monday. The council will interview the remaining finalists Feb. 11.

