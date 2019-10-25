Charlottesville City Council will hold a four-hour closed session on Saturday to discuss the performance of City Manager Tarron Richardson.
The closed session, announced Thursday, comes shortly before a provision in Richardson’s contract kicks in that increases his severance if the council were to fire him.
Councilor Heather Hill said that the meeting is being held primarily because Richardson is approaching the six-month mark of his tenure. Hill wouldn’t elaborate on the specific discussion topics because they involve personnel matters.
The closed session also comes shortly after the city released a request for proposals for firms to design a massive consolidation of city and school administrative offices and then canceled it two days later, citing its short deadline.
It is common practice for the council to evaluate new staff before a contract provision such as Richardson's severance increase kicks in.
Richardson’s contract includes a severance clause that entitles him to compensation equal to six months of salary if he is fired within six months of his employment, which would be Nov. 13.
If Richardson is fired at any point after six months, he receives a lump sum equal to one year's salary.
Richardson’s contract includes a performance evaluation in December. If he receives a “satisfactory” evaluation, his salary increases from $205,000 to $215,000.
The council conducted a similar evaluation with Police Chief RaShall Brackney on Dec. 17, which was two weeks before her probationary period ended on Dec. 31. On Jan. 1, her contract guaranteed that she got a 3% increase raise.
Also, after that probationary period, any termination without cause is subject to a 12-month salary severance.
The meeting is being held on Saturday because council struggles to hold closed session prior to its regular meetings because councilors have wildly different schedules, Hill said.
“The timing of this closed session was due to councilors' schedules, which unfortunately prevented us from convening during the week,” she said.
The closed session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall.
