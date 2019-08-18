Charlottesville officials are considering ways to improve equity among employees.
The City Council will receive recommendations from the city manager’s advisory committee on equity during its meeting Monday.
The committee studied data on city employees by race, job category and salary. It also reviewed equity measures in other communities.
Of the city’s 935 full-time employees, about 71% are white, 23% are black and 6% are other or mixed race, according to the report.
Charlottesville’s population is 69.7% white and 18.7% black.
However, black employees make on average 17% less per hour than do white employees. For white employees, the average is $25.60, compared with $21.30 for black employees.
There is little wage disparity between the sexes. Women make an average hourly wage of $24.52, which is 4 cents higher than male employees.
The report also examined the 471 temporary, seasonal and substitute employees who work between five and 40 hours a week.
The average wage for white temporary employees is $17.29, while black temporary employees make an average of $15.72. Black temporary employees also work an average of 14 hours a week, compared with eight hours for their white counterparts.
The committee will recommend creating an equity advisory team to lead a culture change in the city. The 10- to 12-member committee would include one councilor and representatives from city staff, management and the community.
The team would create benchmarks to guide equity work and establish a reporting schedule. It would also address salary disparities.
Another recommendation is to establish equity goals. That would be accomplished through a work session with the City Council and senior city leadership on equity. The committee also recommends requiring equity goals for departments and hiring a new human resources director with experience in equity work.
Galloway Beck retired as human resources director on July 1.
The committee recommends educational opportunities for staff on equity issues.
The report recommends creating an office of equity and inclusion to lead equity efforts.
The office would include a data analyst and community engagement coordinator that report to the city manager. It would would influence policy and implement recommendations for the equity advisory team.
No budget for the office is included in the report.
The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 605 E. Main St.