Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials are getting together to discuss road improvements, equity and climate change.
The City Council and Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting on Monday.
City planners will discuss improvements to the area surrounding Hydraulic Road and U.S. 29.
The city created a small area plan for the intersection in 2013, which is at the border of Charlottesville and Albemarle. It focuses on an area bounded by Greenbrier Drive and Whitewood Road to the north, U.S. 250 to the south, Meadow Creek to the east and North Berkshire Road to the west.
The proposal calls for a grade-separated intersection, similar to the project built at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Rio Road. Hydraulic would pass under U.S. 29.
Construction has been estimated to cost between $63 million and $80 million, plus about $5.2 million for utility relocation.
City officials will also discuss maintenance of the Interstate 64 bridge over Sunset Avenue, while county officials will discuss housing vouchers and the Rivanna River crossing.
Another topic of discussion will be collaboration on equity measures. Last month, the City Council backed recommendations to improve equity among its employees.
The proposal calls for an equity advisory team to lead a culture change in the city. The team would create benchmarks to guide equity work and establish a reporting schedule.
The city also plans to create an office of equity and inclusion, which would include include a data analyst and community engagement coordinator who report to the city manager. It would also influence policy and implement recommendations for the equity advisory team.
Officials will also discuss measures to increase affordable housing, combat climate change and improve regional transit.
The meeting will include a discussion on the city’s use of funds through its revenue-sharing agreement with the county.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at CitySpace, 100 5th St. Northeast.
