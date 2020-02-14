Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has reorganized the Department of Neighborhood Development Services and plans to demote its administrative lead, though his salary will not be reduced.
On Jan. 31, Richardson sent an email to all employees announcing the reorganization of the department to have two deputy directors below its director.
Director Alexander Ikefuna has held his post since 2015, but will become deputy director for zoning when a new director is hired, the email says. His salary as director is $132,000 and will remain the same in his new position.
Missy Creasy, who was assistant director of the department, had her title change to deputy director for planning.
The department oversees city planning, building inspections and property maintenance. It also includes the city engineer and manages the affordable housing program.
The director advises the City Council and staff on land-use issues and is ultimately responsible for the Planning Commission, the Board of Architectural Review and other advisory groups.
Ikefuna came to the city after working as the director of community development and planning for Mobile, Alabama. Previously, Ikefuna held the position of community development director in Post Falls, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the community planning administrator for Savannah, Georgia.
The reorganization was included in an email about Paul Oberdorfer’s appointment as a deputy city manager and reflects broader changes to city government that Richardson has sought since starting in May.
In July, Richardson reorganized the city manager’s office from two assistant city managers to four deputy city managers.
Oberdorfer and former Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard were given interim titles, while Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy was given a permanent title.
The fourth position was filled by Letitia Shelton, who was Richardson’s deputy city manager in DeSoto, Texas.
Each position oversaw certain departments; Oberdorfer was tasked with oversight of public works, public utilities and Neighborhood Development Services.
Beauregard later left to take a job as assistant city manager in Staunton.
Murphy abruptly resigned in December, but will remain on the payroll through his retirement date of Oct. 31. He has declined to elaborate on the reason for his resignation, but his employment contract guaranteed pay and benefits through his retirement date whether he was asked to leave or dismissed.
Shelton now fills Beauregard’s role as deputy city manager for finance and administration, overseeing the departments of finance, human resources, information technology and budget and performance.
In addition to his original tasks, Oberdorfer also now oversees the parks and recreation department.
Human services, social services, Charlottesville Area Transit, communication, economic development and the police and fire departments report directly to Richardson.
