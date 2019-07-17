It’s a scorcher and Charlottesville officials are doing their best to help residents beat the heat by designating cooling centers.
The city has selected Key and Tonsler recreation centers and the central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library as cooling centers from Wednesday until further notice.
Key, at 800 E. Market St., is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. on the weekend.
Tonsler, at 501 Cherry Ave., is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.
The library, 201 E. Market St., is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Water is accessible at each location.
The higher temperatures forecast this week, which will be in the upper 90s, create an increased risk of heat-related stress and illnesses. Children and elderly residents are the most susceptible to these conditions.